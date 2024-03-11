The world lost Jimmy Buffett last September, when he died at 76 years old. He left behind a distinct legacy with songs like “Margaritaville” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” He had tremendous success as a businessman, too: Just months before he died, Buffett was included on the Forbes list of billionaires for the first time, thanks largely to his Margaritaville locations.

Now, some contemporaries and admirers are coming together to honor the legend’s memory: Today (March 11), Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett was announced. The one-night concert will go down at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11 and feature performances from Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro, The Coral Reefer Band, and “more special guests.”

Tickets for the general public go on sale starting March 15 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. American Express card members can also take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale, running from Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. PT to March 15 at 10 p.m. PT. Some other pre-sales will also be available during this time. Find more information about tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

