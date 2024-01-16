If you find yourself in northern California from May 11 to 12 this year (or you’d like to), the Mill Valley Music Festival is entering its third year in 2024. The latest lineup is out now: Fleet Foxes and Greensky Bluegrass are set to headline, and elsewhere on the lineup are Thee Sacred Souls, Margo Price , St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Fruit Bats, Rebirth Brass Band, Danielle Ponder, Eric Lindell, and Elliott Peck.

How to buy tickets for the 2024 Mill Valley Music Festival

Two-day GA and VIP passes are currently on sale via the festival website, and additional ticket options are also available for teens, seniors, and kids. As a press release notes, the first allotment of passes sold out last fall, and pricing will increase as the festival approaches.

As for pricing, a GA 2-Day pass currently goes for $209, with prices discounted for teens, seniors, and kids. Meanwhile, a VIP 2-Day pass will run you $479.

Jim Welte, Executive Director of the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce, says of the fest, “As we head into year three of what started as a somewhat hair-brained idea to rejuvenate and inspire our community by reveling in the deep, historic roots of live music in our town, we’re grateful on a number of fronts – the amazing support we’ve had so far, the growth we’ve experienced each year, and the patience and support from our neighbors, our partners, and our stakeholders. We’ll continue to raise the profile of this town we’re blessed to call home.”