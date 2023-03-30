Sheryl Crow Grammys 2023
Getty Image
Sheryl Crow And Margo Price Performed At The Vigil For The Nashville School Shooting Victims

Monday, March 27, marked the latest in what has become a sickeningly commonplace epidemic in the United States. There was a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville carried out by a 28-year-old whose name won’t be typed here, killing three staff members (Katherine Koonce, 60, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61) and three nine-year-old students (Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney).

On Wednesday, March 29, a vigil was held to mourn the victims. Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady Of The United States, was in attendance. Sheryl Crow performed her 1993 single “I Shall Believe” at the piano before Margot Price gave an a capella rendition of “Tears Of Rage.” The crowd remained silent until Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor led a banjo sing-along to The Carter Family’s “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”

ABC News livestreamed the full vigil:

Crow, Price, and Secor have been vocal on their respective social media accounts since the shooting.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn’s tweeted that her office “is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist,” to which Crow responded, “If you are ready to assist, please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down.”

Similarly, Price encouraged her followers to attend a rally scheduled today, March 30, at the Tennessee State Capitol “to advocate for an end to gun violence & stronger gun laws in [Tennessee].” She also tweeted at Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, “Prayers aren’t enough. Grow a pair.”

