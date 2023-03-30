Monday, March 27, marked the latest in what has become a sickeningly commonplace epidemic in the United States. There was a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville carried out by a 28-year-old whose name won’t be typed here, killing three staff members (Katherine Koonce, 60, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61) and three nine-year-old students (Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney).

On Wednesday, March 29, a vigil was held to mourn the victims. Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady Of The United States, was in attendance. Sheryl Crow performed her 1993 single “I Shall Believe” at the piano before Margot Price gave an a capella rendition of “Tears Of Rage.” The crowd remained silent until Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor led a banjo sing-along to The Carter Family’s “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”

ABC News livestreamed the full vigil:

Crow, Price, and Secor have been vocal on their respective social media accounts since the shooting.

No words… The Covenant School. Our children deserve better. Praying for all affected. Tragic America. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 27, 2023

If you are ready to assist, please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 27, 2023

4 dead so far in an elementary school shooting in Nashville this am. Can I ask you, @GovBillLee why you passed permit less carry in 2021? Our children are dying and being shot in school but you’re more worried about drag queens than smart gun laws? You have blood on your hands https://t.co/OEdMYRkFuI — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) March 27, 2023

VOTE UM OUT https://t.co/Ge9y6Yb5AI — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) March 28, 2023

some people literally showing their ass today by saying nothing https://t.co/s14KLwfiAz — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) March 29, 2023

Nashville, use your voice. Join us tomorrow pic.twitter.com/XPvGYXg4qh — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) March 30, 2023

More like the desperate desire to vote you out. Tighten the lax gun laws. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) March 29, 2023

Prayers aren’t enough. Grow a pair. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) March 27, 2023

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn’s tweeted that her office “is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist,” to which Crow responded, “If you are ready to assist, please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down.”

Similarly, Price encouraged her followers to attend a rally scheduled today, March 30, at the Tennessee State Capitol “to advocate for an end to gun violence & stronger gun laws in [Tennessee].” She also tweeted at Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, “Prayers aren’t enough. Grow a pair.”