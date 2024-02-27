For those looking to attend this year, here’s what to know about securing tickets.

Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson announced that they are joining forces for the Outlaw Music Festival , a tour event that Nelson first started back in 2016. Years later, he is bringing it back yet again with a truly incredible lineup: Willie Nelson & Family are headlining alongside Dylan. Other acts not to miss include Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, and Southern Avenue. The performers will change each stop along the way, making the shows all special and unique experiences.

How To Buy Tickets For Outlaw Music Festival 2024

Tickets for Outlaw Music Festival will first be available through a presale for Citi cardholders. This opened earlier this morning today (February 27) and will close on Thursday, February 29 at 10 p.m. local time. After that, the general sale of tickets opens to the public on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

More information can be found on the festival’s website. Below, find a list of the fest’s tour dates.

Outlaw Music Festival 2024 Tour Dates: Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson & Family

06/21 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *#

06/22 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *#

06/23 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *#

06/26 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *#

06/28 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *#

06/29 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *#

06/30 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *#

07/02 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *#

07/06 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *#

07/07 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *#

07/29 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~

07/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^~

08/03 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^~

08/04 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^~

08/07 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^~

08/09 — Spokane, WA @ ONE Spokane Stadium ^~

08/10 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^%~

09/06 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater ^!

09/07 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^!

09/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^!

09/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^!

09/12 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^!

09/14 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^!

09/15 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^!

09/17 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^!

* with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

# with Celisse

^ with John Mellencamp

~ with Brittney Spencer

% with Billy Strings

! with Southern Avenue