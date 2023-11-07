How To Get Garth Brooks’ New Album ‘Time Traveler’

Garth Brooks is one of the biggest names in country music — however, you may be hard-pressed to come across his music. For years, Brooks has expressed his disdain toward digital music platforms, like iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music. Part of this reasoning is to show support for his fellow songwriters, he explained in an interview with the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville earlier this year.

“I stick up for the songwriters because I’m freakin’ one of them,” he said. “Everything I do for the songwriters, I do for myself.”

With his position against these platforms considered, fans are wondering how they can get their hands on a copy of Brooks’ new album, Time Traveler.

Time Traveler arrived today via Brooks’ Pearl Records imprint. However, according to Good Housekeeping, the album is only available to purchase at Bass Pro Shops sporting goods stores. Time Traveler will be included in a seven-disc box set called The Limited Series, which also features the previously released albums, Man Against Machine, Gunslinger, Fun, and the three-disc Triple Live. Brooks previously released The Limited Series once in 1998, and then again in 2005. According to Good Housekeeping, this will be the final time he releases The Limited Series.