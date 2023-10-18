Idles has announced their fifth album, TANGK, set to arrive early next year. Ahead of the album, the band has shared a new song, “Dancer,” which features James Murphy and Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem.

On “Dancer,” Idles’ lead vocalist Joe Talbot takes command, leading a new revolution of dance as he reigns over the dance floor. The video features the band and others dancing throughout the city.

TANGK features production by Nigel Godrich, Kenny Beats, and the band’s guitarist Mark Bowen.

When speaking of the album to NME, Talbot said he wanted the project to evoke a creative, eclectic energy.

“When I started this album, I said to Bowen: ‘I want to make people dance, I want people to feel the love that I need in my life, I want to make people move, I want our music to be infectious again – and I want it to be infectious in a way that makes people feel, not think. I want to feel part of something electric again’,” Talbot said.

You can see the video for “Dancer” above, and the TANGK artwork and tracklist below.

1. “IDEA 01”

2. “Gift Horse”

3. “POP POP POP”

4. “Roy”

5. “A Gospel”

6. “Dancer”

7. “Grace”

8. “Hall & Oates”

9. “Jungle”

10. “Gratitude”

11. “Monolith”

TANGK is out 2/16/2024 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.