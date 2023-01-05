Idles refuses to leave Crawler in 2021. The UK five-piece band carried it through 2022 by performing at Coachella and pulling off a world tour. Crawler earned two nominations at the upcoming 2023 Grammys — Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance for “Crawl”– and by late December, Idles shared the 11-minute Making Of Crawler.

To kick off 2023, Idles brought Crawler track “The Wheel” to a stacked Wednesday (January 4) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that also featured Black Panther star Winston Duke, Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky, and breakthrough Wednesday actress Emma Myers.

Vocalist Joe Talbot swung his microphone and played off of the unrelenting instrumentation. Under strobe lights, he sang, “Can I get a hallelujah? / I hear it from the back now.” The song is about being caught in a cycle, but at no point did this performance feel redundant.

Upon sharing Making Of Crawler on December 21, Talbot stated, “We want people who’ve gone through trauma, heartbreak, and loss to feel like they’re not alone. This album shows the ugly side of where those things come from, but also how it is possible to reclaim joy from those experiences.”

Watch Idles on The Tonight Show above, and check out Making Of Crawler below.