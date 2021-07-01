Although Idles’ debut album, Brutalism, arrived in 2017, the UK rockers have been chugging along for a bit over a decade now. Their journey to becoming one of the most esteemed bands in indie music has had many steps, and that story is being told in a new movie, Don’t Go Gentle: A Film About Idles. The movie will start screening across the UK on July 2 before being made widely available on Blu-ray, DVD, and video on-demand on August 6.

Press materials describe the film:

“Don’t Go Gentle: A Film About Idles is a 75-minute feature film about finding strength in vulnerability. It journeys through the critically acclaimed Bristol band’s determination, friendship and adversity as they fight for a place in a divided socio-political environment, unexpectedly inspiring and unifying an international community along the way. […] Don’t Go Gentle captures the 10 year journey of Idles’ struggle, grief, and resolve. Exploring their vulnerabilities through their experience, lyrics and sound, we learn the reasons why these five individuals have connected with legions of people across the world. We see just how that relationship unfolds in the most courageous and positive of human ways. In a time when the ground is shifting beneath our feet, where open communication and truthful reflection are more vital than ever, we journey with lead singer Joe Talbot and the band as they tear across stages, knocking down stereotypes, empowering fans to talk about mental health and the realities we may not feel comfortable to speak about.”

Production of the film began in 2017 when director Mark Archer approached the band’s manager about making a short film about the group. As the movie was being made, though, the band found larger international success, which means the movie changed a lot while it was being made.

Watch the Don’t Go Gentle trailer below.