Following 2018’s Joy As An Act Of Resistance, Idles are ready for a quick return: The group has announced that their next album is called Ultra Mono, and it’s coming out on September 25. Along with the announcement, they’ve also shared a video for “Grounds,” a confident and swaggering punk single. Frontperson Joe Talbot says of the song:

“We wanted to write a song that embodied self-belief, and gave us self-belief — a counter-punch to all the doubt we build up from all the noise we so easily let in. We wanted to make the sound of our own hearts’ marching band, armed with a jack hammer and a smile. We wanted to make the sound of our engine starting. So we did. Thank you.”

The band has also laid out a roadmap of their planned activities for the next few months. They’ll be releasing videos for new songs “A Hymn,” “Model Village,” “Reigns,” and “War” on July 14, August 11, September 8, and September 25, respectively. They will also be hosting livestream performances on August 29 and 30.

Watch the “Grounds” video above, and find the Ultra Mono art (which is positively superlative) and tracklist below.

1. “War”

2. “Grounds”

3. “Mr. Motivator”

4. “Anxiety”

5. “Kill Them With Kindness”

6. “Model Village”

7. “Ne Touche Pas Moi” Feat. Jehnny Beth

8. “Carcinogenic”

9. “Reigns”

10. “The Lover”

11. “A Hymn”

12. “Danke”

Ultra Mono is out 9/25 via Partisan Records. Pre-order it here.