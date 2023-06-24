Ilsey has announced her debut album, From The Valley, which will arrive this fall. To give listeners an idea of what to expect, she also shared another single, “No California.” The ’70s-inspired track opens the album and sets the tone with folksy, carefree energy.

The release comes complete with a road trip and scenery-filled music video. “No California” follows Ilsey’s previously-released “Heart Of Gold” collaboration with Bon Iver that also appears on the album and is a cover of the Neil Young song.

“From The Valley comes from a deep dark valley of the heart,” Ilsey said about the album in a statement. “A drive through that winding valley of self-doubt, longing, delusion, and ultimately hope, trying to find a way back home.”

According to a press release, Ilsey grew up around the inspiration of Laurel Canyon-era musicians and also loves Motown. She has also written for a lot of other artists, including The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, and more.

From The Valley's tracklist and cover art.

1. “No California”

2. “Rattle My Heart”

3. “On Wrong Side” (feat. Bon Iver)

4. “Yellow Roses”

5. “Everything I Want”

6. “Someone Else”

7. “Heart Of Gold” (feat. Bon Iver)

8. “Overcome”

9. “Catch Fire”

10. “Down To The Bone”

From The Valley is out 10/06 via Elektra. Find more information here.

