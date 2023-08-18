Indiecast Revisits The Blog Rock Era

Steven was on vacation for part of the week, so he was checked out of the discourse. When he returned, he kept seeing the same face in his social media feed — the “Ginger Mumford” himself, Oliver Anthony. The folk-country artist went mega-viral this week with his right-wing, anti-welfare song “Rich Men North Of Richmond.” Steven asked Ian if he’s heard the song, and about the recent upswing in reactionary hits and whether this is a path forward for new artists looking for a way to break.

After that, the guys talk about Ian’s recent list of the greatest blog rock albums of all time. They debate Ian’s choices, and compare that mid-aughts era when amateur curators were obsessed with hyping obscure bands with today’s safer, superstar-obsessed era. Have things gotten better or worse?

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the indie-pop band dreamTX while Steven recommends the Philadelphia country-rock outfit Florry.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 151 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.