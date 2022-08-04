This week’s Indiecast marks a special milestone: the 100th episode! Indiecast officially launched in August of 2020, and even though the show started in the middle of a lockdown with literally nothing to talk about, they made it to 100 Indiecast episodes nonetheless. To celebrate, Steven and Ian are ranking their favorite Indiecast moments from the past two years.

In terms of banter this week, there were a few music stories that Indiecast would be remiss not to mention. The first is about Taylor Swift and her carbon footprint. Apparently, Swift’s private jet has had crazy high C02 emissions this year. Her team has responded to the claims, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from running wild with memes. In other news, Beyonce’s latest album Renaissance has racked up some controversy, including an offensive lyric which has since been removed.

Of course, even the 100th episode had to have a Recommendation Corner. This week, Ian has a list of recommendations which include new music from Peel Dream Magazine, Spielbergs, and Young Jesus, as well as chaotic moments from Sound And Fury Festival which can be found on YouTube. Meanwhile, Steven gives Philly band 2nd Grade their flowers on the heels of their new single “Strung Out On You.”

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday.