indiecast-18-t-feat.jpg
Getty Image
Indie

Indiecast Hosts Rank Their Favorite Indiecast Moments To Celebrate 100 Episodes

TwitterAssistant Editor, Indie Mixtape

This week’s Indiecast marks a special milestone: the 100th episode! Indiecast officially launched in August of 2020, and even though the show started in the middle of a lockdown with literally nothing to talk about, they made it to 100 Indiecast episodes nonetheless. To celebrate, Steven and Ian are ranking their favorite Indiecast moments from the past two years.

In terms of banter this week, there were a few music stories that Indiecast would be remiss not to mention. The first is about Taylor Swift and her carbon footprint. Apparently, Swift’s private jet has had crazy high C02 emissions this year. Her team has responded to the claims, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from running wild with memes. In other news, Beyonce’s latest album Renaissance has racked up some controversy, including an offensive lyric which has since been removed.

Of course, even the 100th episode had to have a Recommendation Corner. This week, Ian has a list of recommendations which include new music from Peel Dream Magazine, Spielbergs, and Young Jesus, as well as chaotic moments from Sound And Fury Festival which can be found on YouTube. Meanwhile, Steven gives Philly band 2nd Grade their flowers on the heels of their new single “Strung Out On You.”

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 100 below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×