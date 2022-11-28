Indiecast Examines The Legacy Of The Elephant 6 Record Label

The holidays are here, meaning it’s not only time to tune out holiday music in every store but it’s also time to chill out, lay on your couch, and binge-watch movies. This week on Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen share their recommendations for the best music documentaries to check out (or to put on in the background while decorating your Christmas tree). Plus, they look back on iconic record label The Elephant 6, which was a home for bands like Neutral Milk Hotel and The Olivia Tremor Control.

In terms of banter this week, Indiecast talks Twitter’s still-uncertain future and how difficult it would be to hash out trends if the platform shut down completely. They also imagine the kind of music they’d play if they had a college radio show (hint: it’d be pretty similar to Indiecast).

The Recommendation Corner this week has Ian shouting out Drowse’s Wane Into It, which is a mix of slowcore-country combined with Mount Eerie. Steven shouts out Weyes Blood’s latest album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 116 here or below. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com