Getty Image
Indie

Indiecast Revisits The Last Great American Indie Band

Indie Music Writer

On the new episode of Indiecast, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen make the argument that Deerhunter might be the last great American indie band. It’s an interesting claim for sure, but one that makes more and more sense as the discussion continues. It all starts when the duo is digging deep into the band’s 2010 album Halcyon Digest in celebration of its tenth anniversary, when Hyden and Cohen reveal that Deerhunter is the last band in the true sense of the word: an entity that exists as a collective, rather than an identity that’s actually driven by one person.

The Atlanta band marks an interesting divide between the indie bands of the aughts and those of the 2010’s. The aughts had full-fledged bands like The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Grizzly Bear, Animal Collective. The biggest names in 2010s indie, on the other hand, are more of a solo project with a backing band, with projects like Car Seat Headrest, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, and Mitski all revolving around one creative personality.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, we have Lomelda’s impressive new album Hannah and Jeff Tweedy’s forthcoming book How To Write One Song.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 8 below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here. Stay up to date and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×