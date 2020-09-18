Indiecast Revisits The Last Great American Indie Band

On the new episode of Indiecast, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen make the argument that Deerhunter might be the last great American indie band. It’s an interesting claim for sure, but one that makes more and more sense as the discussion continues. It all starts when the duo is digging deep into the band’s 2010 album Halcyon Digest in celebration of its tenth anniversary, when Hyden and Cohen reveal that Deerhunter is the last band in the true sense of the word: an entity that exists as a collective, rather than an identity that’s actually driven by one person.

The Atlanta band marks an interesting divide between the indie bands of the aughts and those of the 2010’s. The aughts had full-fledged bands like The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Grizzly Bear, Animal Collective. The biggest names in 2010s indie, on the other hand, are more of a solo project with a backing band, with projects like Car Seat Headrest, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, and Mitski all revolving around one creative personality.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, we have Lomelda’s impressive new album Hannah and Jeff Tweedy’s forthcoming book How To Write One Song.

