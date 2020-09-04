Indiecast Looks Ahead To Fall 2020’s Most Anticipated Albums

With most of the year somehow already behind us, it’s time to look ahead to what we are expecting from the remaining months of 2020. In the latest episode of Indiecast, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen discuss upcoming projects that are slated for release this fall. There’s so much good music to look forward to this fall, and we’ve compiled it all in one convenient list. For the podcast, however, Hyden and Cohen each choose five albums they’re looking forward to for an in-depth discussion.

Each host’s individual list of anticipated albums covers a wide range of genre components, including upcoming projects from artists like A.G. Cook, Sufjan Stevens, Bartees Strange, Mary Lattimore, Matt Berninger, Deftones, Lana Del Rey, Idles, Touche Amore, Beabadoobee, and Respire. If you’re looking for more music, check out Hyden’s full list of anticipated albums here.

Plus, in addition to the albums Hyden and Cohen are looking forward to this fall, this week’s Recommendation Corner is dedicated to Bill Callahan’s forthcoming Gold Record and the debaucherous 2002 film 24 Hour Party People, starring Steve Coogan.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 5 below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here. Stay up to date and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.