Indiecast Reviews The New Album By The War On Drugs

The first new album from The War On Drugs in four years has finally arrived. Steve considers The War On Drugs his favorite band of the last decade, while Ian considers them in a similar lane as Tame Impala or Beach House, where the music is enjoyable but does little more for him than establish “vibe.” Musically, I Don’t Live Here Anymore is a refinement of the craft the band explored on 2017’s A Deeper Understanding, which itself was a refinement of 2014’s Lost In The Dream. Will this finally be the record that wins Ian over?

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian is plugging the new book Sellout, as well as Another Kill For The Highlight Reel, the new record from New Jersey band Save Face, which sounds like a lot of the bands covered in the book Sellout. Steve, on the other hand, wants to spread the good word about Myriam Gendron’s new album Ma Délire that was released earlier this month, a collection of reimagined folk standards that gives the songs new life.

The War On Drugs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.