Indiecast Discusses The Gaslight Anthem And ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

After a short Sportscast segment in which Steven and Ian mourn the sorry states of their respective teams at the moment (Packers and Phillies), they get down to some inside-baseball chat about reckonings at major music publications. Rolling Stone published several articles this week that addressed Jann Wenner’s recent comments about female and POC musicians, and Bandcamp was reeling after Instagram posts by the site’s editorial director slamming the platform’s union surfaced.

After that, they delve into the latest album by The Gaslight Anthem, History Books, the band’s first in nine years. Even with the long break, GLA pretty much picks up where they left off. Then Steven and Ian talk about the 20th anniversary of Chutes Too Narrow, the 2003 Shins album that Ian recently wrote about for Stereogum. In the mailbag, a listener asks about the numerous cameos by singer-songwriters in Killers Of The Flower Moon — including Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Jack White, and Pete Yorn — while another listener talks about the surprisingly thriving Tumblr scene in the 2010s for bands like Beirut and The Decemberists.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the new album by emo band awakebutstillinbed while Steven recommends a reissue from the iconic Pacific Northwest band Lync and a new EP by the jangle-pop group Lightheaded.

