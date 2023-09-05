Ahead of their upcoming album, History Books, The Gaslight Anthem has shared a new song from their first body of work in 10 years. Their latest offering is “Little Fires,” which was produced with the Grammy-winning Peter Katis at his Tarquin Studios in Bridgeport, Connecticut. “Little Fires” draws back to The Gaslight Anthem’s early punk rock days, and features guest vocals from Pup’s Stefan Babcock.

“It seems like everywhere you go there are these little fires / You turn and hide it but I see you crack a little smile / You call for me and then you tell me I should go away / Do you just wanna burn and burn and burn and burn down?,” sings Gaslight Anthem vocalist Brian Fallon.

The Gaslight Anthem announced History Books back in July, and shared its title track upon this reveal. The song “History Books,” which is a collaboration with Bruce Springsteen, is a more heavy-hearted, emotionally-charged duet.

“‘Little Fires’ is like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in ‘History Books,'” said Fallon in a statement. “It’s an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason.”

You can listen to “Little Fires” above.

History Books is out 10/27 via Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers. Find more information here.