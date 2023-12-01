It’s the calm before the storm on the show this week — Steven and Ian are working on their year-end albums lists ahead of the big reveal in early December, so in the meantime they decided to answer to some listener questions. But before that, Ian shared the shocking news that he watched The Last Waltz for the first time over the Thanksgiving break. What did Ian think of this foundational film in Steven’s life? Naturally, he gravitated to Van Morrison’s purple suit. The guys also commenced a brief Bookcast segment to talk about the hellacious new book about southern fraternities (and how they coincide with southern rap), Among The Bros by Max Marshall.

In the mailbag, Steven and Ian address topics as diverse as Gen Z’s obsession with personal listening statistics, whether an artist sounding a lot like another artist is a distraction, and the value (or not) of demos being added to reissues and box sets.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the latest from Quannic and Steven recommends the extremely long in the works new album by Peter Gabriel.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 166 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com