Jessica Pratt has announced that her next album, Here In The Pitch, is on the way — and is giving fans a first look with a new song, “Life Is.” The track opens the album, pulling inspiration from 1960s orchestral pop and lyrically about ambition.

“Life came and went and you didn’t land where you thought you would,” Pratt shared in a statement. She co-directed the music video for the song with Colby Droscher, which was filmed around NYC in late 2023.

“I never wanted it to take this long. I’m just a real perfectionist,” she added about the rest of the album. “I was just trying to get the right feeling, and it takes a long time to do that.”

She also revealed that she’ll be heading out on a new tour this year, with dates in the US and Europe. More information on Pratt’s upcoming shows can be found on her website.

Check out Jessica Pratt’s “Life Is” above. Continue scrolling to view the Here In The Pitch cover art and tracklist, as well as Pratt’s upcoming tour dates.