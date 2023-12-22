record store shop vinyl records albums LP
Indiecast Returns With Part Two Of The 2023 Indiecasties

Last week, Steven and Ian kicked off part one of their most sacred annual tradition, the Indiecasties. This week, they bring home part two. (This is a banked episode so if any major indie-rock news occurred this week, the guys won’t be talking about it.)

Part one had many incredible categories, including Most Valuable Annoying Music Story, The Album Cycle Of The Year, The Feel-Good Story Of The Year, The Most 2023 Album Of 2023, and the Most Hyped Album That Turned Out To Be Actually Good. But Steven and Ian saved the really good stuff for this week. Categories include Biggest Disappointment, The Album We’re Most Surprised We Liked, The Most Egregiously Overrated Album On Year-End Lists, The Comeback Of The Year, The Year’s Most Enjoyable Trend To Hash Out, and (Steven’s personal favorite) The Most Memory-Holed Album Of 2023. Who won? We can’t wait to share the news!

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 169 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

