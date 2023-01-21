Inhaler, the rising rock band, opened up in a new interview with NME about how the recent Beatles documentary, Get Back, helped them feel less pressured on making their sophomore album: the upcoming Cuts & Bruises.

“You’re watching the greatest band of all time and go through their own problems and their own struggles. You think, ‘That’s a perfect record – how could there be anything wrong with it?’, and then you see what their relationship was like,” said drummer Ryan McMahon. “It gave us a sense that, though we were at loggerheads sometimes, we were all working on something that felt good and felt right.”

“We had such a hard time making this record. We thought, ‘Aren’t you meant to enjoy making a record to some extent?’” lead singer Eli Hewson also noted.

Specifically, Inhaler struggled with making the record’s final closing track, “Now You Got Me.”

“It was those little bursts of magic we saw in Get Back that we were searching for,” McMahon added.

The band is set to hit the road across the UK next month in support of the record. More information on tickets is available via their official website.

02/16 — Leeds @ O2 Academy

02/17 — Newcastle @ NX

02/18 — Liverpool @ Mountford Hall

02/20 — Norwich @ UEA

02/21 — Cardiff @ University Students Union

02/23 — Nottingham @ Rock City

02/24 — Birmingham @ O2 Academy

02/25 — Bristol @ O2 Academy

05/19 — Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

05/20 — London @ O2 Academy Brixton

Cuts & Bruises is out 2/17 via Polydor. Pre-order it here.