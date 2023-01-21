inhaler
Getty Image
Indie

Inhaler Opened Up About How Watching The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Documentary Helped Their New Record

Inhaler, the rising rock band, opened up in a new interview with NME about how the recent Beatles documentary, Get Back, helped them feel less pressured on making their sophomore album: the upcoming Cuts & Bruises.

“You’re watching the greatest band of all time and go through their own problems and their own struggles. You think, ‘That’s a perfect record – how could there be anything wrong with it?’, and then you see what their relationship was like,” said drummer Ryan McMahon. “It gave us a sense that, though we were at loggerheads sometimes, we were all working on something that felt good and felt right.”

“We had such a hard time making this record. We thought, ‘Aren’t you meant to enjoy making a record to some extent?’” lead singer Eli Hewson also noted.

Specifically, Inhaler struggled with making the record’s final closing track, “Now You Got Me.”

“It was those little bursts of magic we saw in Get Back that we were searching for,” McMahon added.

The band is set to hit the road across the UK next month in support of the record. More information on tickets is available via their official website.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of tour dates.

02/16 — Leeds @ O2 Academy
02/17 — Newcastle @ NX
02/18 — Liverpool @ Mountford Hall
02/20 — Norwich @ UEA
02/21 — Cardiff @ University Students Union
02/23 — Nottingham @ Rock City
02/24 — Birmingham @ O2 Academy
02/25 — Bristol @ O2 Academy
05/19 — Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
05/20 — London @ O2 Academy Brixton

Cuts & Bruises is out 2/17 via Polydor. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×