Iron & Wine fans will get a double dose of music this November. The singer-songwriter is set to premiere a concert film called Who Can See Forever by way of a theatrical release. To accompany the film, he will also drop a live soundtrack album.

The concert film was shot at Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, North Carolina and features Iron & Wine, whose real name is Sam Beam, performing 19 songs from various points of his illustrious career. On the set list are new versions of fan favorites, “Thomas County Law,” “Boy With a Coin,” and “Naked As We Came.”

According to a press release, the film will touch on “universally personal themes as Beam tackles managing his personal and professional life as an artist.” Who Can See Forever will receive a limited theatrical release this fall, and hit streaming platforms next year. Screening dates will be announced at a later date.

The soundtrack was produced by Beam and recorded by his long-time live sound engineer, Jelle Kuiper.

Ahead of the film premiere and the soundtrack release, you can see the Who Can See Forever cover art and tracklist below, and a live performance of “Thomas County Law” above.

1. “The Trapeze Swinger”

2. “Boy With a Coin”

3. “Woman King”

4. “Thomas County Law”

5. “House By The Sea”

6. “About A Bruise”

7. “Sodom, South Georgia”

8. “Last Night”

9. “Monkeys Uptown”

10. “Wolves (Song Of The Shepherd’s Dog)”

11. “Grace For Saints And Ramblers”

12. “Dearest Forsaken”

13. “Glad Man Singing”

14. “On Your Wings”

15. “Passing Afternoon”

16. “Pagan Angel And A Borrowed Car”

17. “Naked As We Came”

18. “Call Your Boys”

19. “Muddy Hymnal”

Who Can See Forever is out 11/17 via Sub Pop. Find more information here.