Last night, Jack White made another crossover appearance on A&E’s hit show, American Pickers. For those who are unfamiliar with the series, the current host, Mike Wolfe, travels around America looking for rare artifacts — which he will either keep for a collection or sell for profit.

“We’re looking for amazing things buried in people’s garages and barns,” the show’s introduction explains. “What most people see as junk, we see as dollar signs. We’ll buy anything we think we can make a buck on. Each item we pick has a history all its own. And the people we meet? Well, they’re a breed all their own.”

White, who had previously been on the show back in 2012, first tried to sell a photobooth and jukebox from his Nashville-based Third Man Records. He uploaded a trailer for the new episode to his Instagram.

“Jack White wants us to stop by,” the hosts said in the clip.

“Check it out,” White greeted them, showing off an ice cream-style van filled with some vintage music tech equipment inside. “This is a mobile recording truck. We want to bring it back to life. We want to make it a studio on wheels again.

“This is incredible. We’re reviving some serious music history here,” one of the hosts added.

“I’m excited,” the other also replied.

Watch the teaser of Jack White’s American Pickers episode below.