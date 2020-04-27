Earlier this year, Jessy Lanza’s spacey lead single “Lick In Heaven” ushered in a new era following her 2016 record Oh No. The certifiable bop set the pace for Lanza’s upcoming dance-ready project. Lanza now returns with the shuffling single “Face” to announce her third record All The Time.

Crunchy synths and digital tones are at the forefront of Lanza’s off-kilter track. The accompanying video, directed by Winston Case, was filmed during their travels across the US. Hailing from Ontario, Lanza had an insightful journey across the US while on tour. In a statement, the singer said she drew inspiration for “Face” from watching the sea of people’s faces on the NYC subway:

“I was fantasizing about what everyone was thinking based on their expressions. I found myself projecting my own feelings onto the strangers I was looking at. I went home and wrote the lyrics imagining that the commuters were having telepathic conversations with each other. The questions I imagined them asking each other oscillated from sexual to confrontational: ‘Baby is it just enough? Tell me do you want it all? Baby are you feeling tough? Feeling tougher more than not?’”

Watch Lanza’s “Face” video above. Below find her All The Time cover art and tracklist.

1. “Anyone Around”

2. “Lick In Heaven”

3. “Face”

4. “Badly”

5. “Alexander”

6. “Ice Creamy”

7. “Like Fire”

8. “Baby Love”

9. “Over And Over”

10. “All The Time”

All The Time is out 7/24 via Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.