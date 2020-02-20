The last we heard from Jessy Lanza, it was 2016 and she had released her full-length sophomore record Oh No. But after a brief hiatus, the Canadian singer/producer is preparing herself for a new release. Lanza shared her lead single “Lick In Heaven” alongside a colorful video and a handful of European tour dates.

Directed by Winston H Case, the video is a bizarre take on a daytime talk show. Lanza stands with her keyboard as the fictional show’s hosts get up and excitedly try to get the crowd moving. The single itself boasts bright synths and funky percussive elements. With a slight metallic edge, Lanza’s vocals cut through above the shimmering beat.

Lanza described the songwriting process on “Lick In Heaven” and how the single is her way of working through frustration with people. “I started with the 101 bass line in my studio in NYC sent it to Jer (Jeremy of Junior Boys) and he created the catchy refrain of the chorus and the Omnisphere, barbershop-type voice,” Lanza said in a statement. “This song is about being angry with people and not knowing what to do about it. I find that when I’m a certain combo of sad and angry I reach a point of provocation where I can’t stop myself from going nuclear.”

Watch “Lick In Heaven” above. Below, find Lanza’s upcoming tour dates.

02/28 — Oslo, Norway @ Larm Festival

02/29 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Journey Fest at VEGA

03/02 — Aarhus, Denmark @ TAPE

03/03 — Hamburg, Germany @ HAKKEN

03/05 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Meetfactory

03/06 — Graz, Austria @ Elevate Festival

03/07 — St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Palace

03/10 — Paris, France @ Petit Bain

03/11 — London, UK @ Space 289

03/12 — Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

03/13 — Dublin, Ireland @ Lost Lane

03/14 — Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine

05/21 — Lyon, France @ Nuit Sonores Festival