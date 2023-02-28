During last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he dressed up as Neil Young (as he has many times before) for a truly interesting performance.

In the clip, Fallon gives a folk rendition of Ariana DeBose’s viral song that she performed at the BAFTA Awards, complete with a harmonica and acoustic guitar. “Angela Bassett did the thing / Viola Davis my Woman King / Blanchett Cate you’re a genius / Jamie Lee you are all of us,” he sings, keeping the original lines from DeBose’s shout-out to famous actresses.

By the end, the audience erupts in cheers, as many can recognize it as the internet’s current meme du jour. Fans in the comments were also impressed. “I always love it when Jimmy Fallon does his impressions of the Neil Young!!” one person wrote. “I would love it if one day Jimmy went on stage and played with Neil Young and Crazy Horse!!”

Meanwhile, other musicians like Lizzo and Adele have chimed in about DeBose’s moment. “We did learn that Angela Bassett did the thing, didn’t we?” Adele recently shared. “I love her though. I love Ariana.”

DeBose also hasn’t seemed to let the viral attention hit her, as she posted a slideshow of things that stemmed from her song on Instagram. “The internet is wild y’all!” she captioned. “Appreciate all the love.”

Watch the full clip of Fallon’s Young impression above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.