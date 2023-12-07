Joanna Sternberg treated fans to a ton of news today. Not only did they announce some new 2024 tour dates, but they also shared their single, “Without You,” as a follow-up to their recent record, I’ve Got Me.

As they noted in a statement, the song serves as their “attempt at writing a 1920s style jazzy number,” one they do succeed greatly at doing.

“This song is meant to be sung in a sort of half-joking manner and the tempo is meant to keep speeding up throughout the song to show the emotion I am trying to convey: nervousness from co-dependent attachment to something or someone you love,” Sternberg added.

During the forthcoming tour, they are set to play festivals like Kilby Block Party and Primavera Sound Barcelona. The list of tickets for their 2024 shows, along with more information, is available through their website.

Check Out “Without You” above. Continue scrolling for a complete list of Sternberg’s 2024 tour dates.

02/23/2024 — Vashon Island, WA @ House Show

02/24/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

02/25/2024 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

02/27/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

03/01/2024 — Los Angeles CA @ Barnsdall Gallery Theater

03/22/2024 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

05/10/2024 – 05/12/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/29/2024 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/06/2024 — Porto, Spain @ Primavera Sound Porto