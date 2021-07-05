Yesterday was the 4th Of July, and people across the country celebrated. Some had cookouts, some enjoyed fireworks, and then some surf on a hydrofoil while waving an American flag, film a video of that set to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and post the video online. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg indulged in that last example, and Denver fans aren’t overly pleased about it.

Both Zuckerberg and Denver are trending topics on Twitter today, as fans of Denver and fans of anything that isn’t Zuckerberg took to the internet to share their thoughts about the clip.

Some speculated that Denver would not have cared for Facebook or Zuckerberg. One person wrote, “Just a reminder that John Denver was an anti-war environmentalist who campaigned for Jimmy Carter and against world hunger. He’d likely hate this turd and this stupid video.” Another noted, “RIP John Denver you would have hated Facebook.”

Just a reminder that John Denver was an anti-war environmentalist who campaigned for Jimmy Carter and against world hunger. He’d likely hate this turd and this stupid video. #HappyFourth https://t.co/eMIUgeSGSu — Mike (@MrRunningJokes) July 5, 2021

RIP John Denver you would have hated Facebook — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) July 4, 2021

Others are hoping that Denver’s estate will speak out against Zuckerberg’s use of the song. The official Twitter account for Denver has yet to respond to the video.

Can we ask the John Denver estate to do a DMCA takedown request? For the good of society. — catflavored (@chefesque) July 4, 2021

Check out some other reactions to the post below. Last year, Whitney and Waxahatchee teamed up for an excellent cover of “Take My Home, Country Roads,” so revisit that here.

If you don’t love a centibillionaire riding a hydrofoil holding an American flag with John Denver blaring in the background, I question your patriotism. pic.twitter.com/RLEpOzfdOK — Alex Lawson (@TheeAlexLawson) July 5, 2021

Don’t worry, I put the original audio over John Denver in Zuckerberg’s video pic.twitter.com/ERcUcYNmDg — Emily L. (@Pagemaster4Life) July 5, 2021

John Denver deserves so much better than that billionaire dork using him as a soundtrack for bullshit. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 5, 2021

I'll always be a fan of John Denver. Zuckerberg's video is a humiliating embarrassment. How big does your ego have to be to review something that tasteless and unflattering and tell your staff, "Yeah, let's post that!" What a complete ass. 🙄 — Bones (@BonesOutLoud) July 5, 2021