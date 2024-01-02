Over the weekend, John Mayer appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show, where he was interviewed by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. However, Mayer wasn’t appearing in person, but from somewhere way more unique: a cat bar in Japan.

The choice of Mayer’s venue for a celebration caused Cooper to burst out in hysterical laughter, likely caused by the fact that the two hosts were allowed to drink again for the 2024 New Year’s Eve show.

“It’s a place you can come, enjoy a drink or two, and talk to cats,” Mayer said, as the animals could be seen walking in the background. “It’s a cat bar. I don’t know how much more clear I can be about the objective of this place.”

“Just the shot of the cat’s ass in your face is making him delirious,” Cohen joined in, commenting on Cooper giggling off to the side.

The exact bar was called Bar Cats In The Box. Mayer had been performing in Japan, including a show at Tokyo’s Blue Note on December 30 — which is likely how he winded up hanging out with cats. And, while cat coffee shops have become more of a thing in the States, bringing cats to the bar is still something new.

Check out the clip of Mayer causing laughter from the cat bar below.