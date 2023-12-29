If you haven’t ironed out your New Year’s Eve plans , Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have you covered. Although CNN’s beloved broadcast special, New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen, is yet again slated to be alcohol-free , viewers will be intoxicated by the sheer amount of guest cameos and musical sets.

Who Is Performing At CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen?’

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, the annual festivities will kick off live on-air. The entertainers confirmed to deliver a musical performance during the broadcast include Uproxx cover stars Jonas Brothers, who are sure to track a large crowd to the city given their New Jersey roots. Other performers include Miranda Lambert, Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Flo Rida, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart.

In addition to the performances, Cooper and Cohen will interview a slew of entertainers such as Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers. If that wasn’t magical enough, David Blaine is set to make a special cameo.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen will stream live on Sunday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET via CNN Max, CNN.com, and the CNN network. Find more information here.