Johnny Cash was born in 1932 in Kingsland, Arkansas and lived there for the first few years of his young life. The small town today has a population of under 1,000 people and their pride and joy is the city’s glorious water tower featuring a silhouette of Cash holding a guitar. Suffice it to say, “The Man In Black” is revered in his hometown, but one clever citizen thought it’d be a funny joke to shoot a bullet through said silhouette right in the family jewels. That’s what 38-year-old local boy Timothy Sled did and Cash has looked like he’s taking a never-ending whiz for days.

But as a TVH11 reports, this prank is an expensive one for the town and, “It walks the line between comedy and vandalism.” Mayor Luke Neal said that “We’re losing about 30,000 gallons of water per day. We kinda run on a tighter budget in small towns… and things like this can really set you back a bit.” He did also admit that “this fella’s a good shot.”

Apparently, this same prank was pulled once before in 1993, but even today, one local says, it’s once again, “the biggest news in Kingsland.” Neal adds that they’ll have to drain much of the water from the tank and alter how the city gets its water in the meantime. The town just spent $300,000 in repairs on the tower a year ago and this presents a setback that will cost the town at least another $5,000.

The Cleveland County Herald reported on Wednesday however, that Seld was arrested and charged with two felonies. that he faces up to 16 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000. If only someone had written a song about the blues that this dude might be feeling when he’s in the slammer…