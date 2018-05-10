Columbia

Listen To This Eddie is a weekly column that examines the important people and events in the classic rock canon and how they continue to impact the world of popular music.

Any list of the greatest live albums of all-time would become null and void without the inclusion of Johnny Cash’s record At Folsom Prison. Recorded at the maximum security penitentiary in California on January 13, 1968, Cash, backed by his faithful group the Tennessee Three, and accompanied by his wife June Carter as well as Mr. “Blue Suede Shoes” himself, Carl Perkins, laid it all out on the table, playing a fierce set of music and that refused to play down or pander to the collection of inmates gathered before him. He commiserated with them as people, and for a brief moment, erased the concrete and steel wall that separated them from the rest of society. He made them feel like people again.

Cash played two sets that day; one at 9:40 AM and one at 12:40 PM. After convincing the executives in charge of the country music division to go along with his outside the box idea to record a live album in a prison, he wanted to make sure that he got the best performance possible. In addition to performing classics like “Jackson,” “25 Minutes To Go,” and of course “Folsom Prison Blues,” he also played an original composition called “Greystone Chapel” written by an inmate named Glen Sherley. It was an eclectic performance to say the least. An electric one as well.

For the 50th anniversary of what many consider to be the shining moment of Cash’s long, illustrious career, I thought I might run through the 50 different reasons why it remains one of the greatest albums ever made.

