Bluegrass and Americana favorite Billy Strings is fresh off some decent exposure, as he performed on the outdoor stage at the 2022 Grammys, where he also had a pair of nominations. He’s also captured the attention of at least one household name: Post Malone, who joined Strings on stage last night for a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues.”

Yesterday, Strings and his band performed at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California, where Malone unexpectedly popped up. Strings introduced Malone, saying, “I saw this guy lurking around backstage and figured we gotta drag him up here to f*ckin’ sing for us.” Posty then offered a compliment, saying, “Billy Strings is the best to ever f*ckin’ do it.”

They then launched into the cover, with Malone strumming an acoustic guitar as he sang lead vocals on the bluegrass rendition of the song. When Malone wasn’t singing, he was smiling, and based on the audience reaction, it looked like a good time was had by all.

This comes shortly after Dre London, Malone’s manager, claimed Posty’s next album, Twelve Carat Toothache, is slated for a May release, which has yet to be confirmed by Malone himself.

Watch Malone and Strings cover “Cocaine Blues” above.