Since launching her solo career in the early 2010s, fans have been waiting a while for a new album from the Australian artist; She released By The Horns in 2012 and hasn’t dropped a new record since then. That changes later this month, though, when she will release Sixty Summers. She previously previewed the album — which was co-produced by St. Vincent and features The National’s Matt Berninger and Bryce Dessner — with “Fire In Me,” and now she’s back with a video for the song.

The dark, movie-like clip features Lord Of The Rings actor David Wenham alongside Stone herself, and press materials draws comparisons between it and Mad Max and The Walking Dead. Stone says of the visual, “The song is about a fire that drives you. The video echoes different aspects of that fire. We wanted the story to show both the will for survival and the natural urge to be good and do good, against the beauty and harshness of the outback.” She also previously said of the song, “For me, ‘Fire In Me’ was about creating a feeling of pure energy. I love the feeling when the music sounds like what the lyrics mean.”

Watch the “Fire In Me” video above.

Sixty Summers is out 4/30. Pre-order it here.