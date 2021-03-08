Julien Baker has made the rounds promoting her new album Little Oblivions lately. She guested on Late Night to perform “Hardline” last week, and this weekend, she made an appearance on CBS This Morning to perform a trio of songs from the new album: “Hardline,” “Faith Healer,” and “Heatwave.” Baker was joined by a full band, and as she often does, she delivered a powerful performance of the three Little Oblivions highlights.

Baker recently told Uproxx of the stylistic changes that pop up on her new album, “It’s actually not that extreme, it just feels extreme for me. I’m like, ‘Drum machines, wow.’ I’m slow to change, I’m slow to changing who I am as a person. It takes me a while to adjust to stuff. So, I thought of this as a weird record.”

In other Baker news from today, Little Oblivions debuted at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 chart dated March 13, which was the highest debut of the week. This week also marked the first time since 2000 that a new album hasn’t cracked the top 10 spots of that chart in three weeks.

Watch Baker perform “Hardline,” “Faith Healer,” and “Heatwave” below.

Little Oblivions is out now via Matador. Get it here.