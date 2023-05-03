Keanu Reeves is one of the world’s most lovable celebrities. As an actor he most recently killed it in John Wick 4. However, something most fans don’t know about him is that he dabbles in other arts as well, including music.

In the ’90s, Reeves served as the bassist in an alt-rock band called Dogstar. Of course, he’s been pretty busy since then. However, the band is getting back together, according to an Instagram post made by the group: “Exciting news coming soon.” It’s been 23 years since their last album.

In the comments, the members of Dogstar shared that they were “overjoyed to see such a response,” and further clarified what they’re up to. The comment in full reads: