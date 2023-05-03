Keanu Reeves is one of the world’s most lovable celebrities. As an actor he most recently killed it in John Wick 4. However, something most fans don’t know about him is that he dabbles in other arts as well, including music.
In the ’90s, Reeves served as the bassist in an alt-rock band called Dogstar. Of course, he’s been pretty busy since then. However, the band is getting back together, according to an Instagram post made by the group: “Exciting news coming soon.” It’s been 23 years since their last album.
In the comments, the members of Dogstar shared that they were “overjoyed to see such a response,” and further clarified what they’re up to. The comment in full reads:
“Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response! Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes use want to play out even more. We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us. We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune. That’s all I can say now. Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone. It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!”