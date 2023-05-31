At the moment, Jeff Bezos is building a house (well, he’s probably not personally hammering too many nails). As Page Six notes, the $175 million, 28,000-square-foot home is currently under construction in Beverly Hills. Since there’s still work to do on the building, Bezos and reported fiancée Lauren Sánchez need somewhere to stay, so they’ve apparently turned to Kenny G. It looks like Kenny is making a pretty penny off the arrangement, too.

TMZ reports that since March, Bezos and Sánchez have been renting Kenny G’s Malibu home. The cost: $600,000 per month. For reference, Zillow says the average value of a home in California (to buy, not rent) is about $728,000. What Bezos and Sánchez are paying doesn’t even include furniture: Kenny’s things are in storage and has been replaced with Bezos’ own stuff.

It’s not clear how long construction on Bezos’ home will last or how long he and Sánchez will rent from Kenny, but the annual rent adds up to $7.2 million. Bezos is worth about $114 billion, so the rent probably isn’t a huge deal for the Amazon founder.

Of Kenny’s property, TMZ notes, “The 5,500-square-foot house sits on 2 1/2 acres, with an enormous backyard, the obligatory pool, a screening room, recording studio, a 3,500-square-foot guesthouse, and a key to Little Dume Beach, one of the most exclusive beaches in the Bu.”