During a recent livestream performance, Kevin Morby debuted a new song called “US Mail,” and now he has shared the track as a standalone single. The synth-led track tells the story of a mother and daughter communicating via the USPS from within an inpatient rehab facility. Morby offered that explanation in a statement accompanying the track, in which he also shared his love for the USPS and noted that his PO Box address is on the single art.

Listen to “US Mail” and watch the original live performance above, read Morby’s full message about the track below, and revisit our recent interview with Morby here.