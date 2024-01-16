Uproxx formulated their most anticipated albums slated to drop in 2024. Although Khruangbin didn’t make the list, it wasn’t because fans aren’t yearning for a body of work from the band. Following their jam-packed schedule on the road, recording a new project just didn’t seem to be a priority for the group.

However, on January 16, Khruangbin shocked fans by announcing their first solo album in four years, A LA SALA. In 2022, the group linked up with Vieux Farka Touré for Ali, and there was the Texas Moon EP with Leon Bridges that same year, but fans have been craving a new stand-alone collection from Khruangbin. To give their supporters a taste of what’s to come, Khruangbin dropped the album’s lead single, “A Love International.”

Khruangbin’s genre-fluidity has helped them amass a broad fan base, and their latest song, “A Love International,” maintains that creative stronghold. From the sonic dance of the guitar and bass, you cannot help but find yourself lost in the melody of the record. A LA SALA is sure to be equally as addictive.

Listen to “A Love International” above. Below, find the A LA SALA cover art and tracklist.