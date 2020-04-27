A staple at music festivals over the last few years, Khruangbin has set themselves apart from other artists in the psychedelic pop genre. Khruangbin boasts captivating instrumentals, funky grooves, catchy bass lines, and ever-present wigs. The Texas trio has released two albums, a number of EPs, and a project with crooner Leon Bridges. But now the group is ready for a new era: Khruangbin announced their upcoming album Mordechai with a funky lead single.

Featuring Khruangbin’s signature bouncy guitar riffs, “Time (You and I)” adds onto the group’s cross-genre catalog and is peppered with influences spanning from reggae to East Asian surf-rock. Bassist Laura Lee Ochoa penned the lyrics, as well as all the verses on the album, with her late grandfather in mind. Ochoa filled hundreds of pages with lyrics over a day she took a self-imposed vow of silence. “Time (You and I),” in particular, draws inspiration from the breezy feeling of a summer festival winding down after a hectic weekend. “If we had more time / We could live forever / Just you and I / We could be together,” the band harmonizes on the track.

Listen to Khruangbin’s “Mordechai” above. Below, find the Mordechai album art and tracklist.

1. “First Class”

2. “Time (You and I)”

3. “Connaissais De Face”

4. “Father Bird, Mother Bird”

5. “If There Is No Question”

6. “Pelota”

7. “One To Remember”

8. “Dearest Alfred”

9. “So We Won’t Forget”

10. “Shida”

Mordechai is out 6/26 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.