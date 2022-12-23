Rick Rubin doesn’t do things conventionally. He has always refused to work in an office space, and prefers going green as opposed to plastic packaging. In a new interview with Maxim, The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. discussed the experience of working with him.

“I don’t think if I told you what it looked like and what it was,” Hammond said, “you’d fully understand the ‘magical-ness’ of where we were and how it was to record like that.” He added, “It felt really touching that one of his favorite recording experiences was this one he just had right now.”

This follows Rubin’s discussion of the experience recording with the band in Costa Rica. “We rented this house up on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside,” Rubin said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “So they’re playing… It’s like they’re doing a concert for the ocean, on the top of a mountain,” he continued. “It was incredible. And we did that every day, playing out in the [open], and they didn’t want to leave. It was, like, the best experience.”

Details about the new LP are still forthcoming; their most recent record was 2020’s critically-acclaimed The New Abnormal.