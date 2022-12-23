The Strokes
Getty Image
Indie

The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. Opens Up About The ‘Magic’ Of Working With Rick Rubin On Their Forthcoming Album

Rick Rubin doesn’t do things conventionally. He has always refused to work in an office space, and prefers going green as opposed to plastic packaging. In a new interview with Maxim, The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. discussed the experience of working with him.

“I don’t think if I told you what it looked like and what it was,” Hammond said, “you’d fully understand the ‘magical-ness’ of where we were and how it was to record like that.” He added, “It felt really touching that one of his favorite recording experiences was this one he just had right now.”

This follows Rubin’s discussion of the experience recording with the band in Costa Rica. “We rented this house up on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside,” Rubin said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “So they’re playing… It’s like they’re doing a concert for the ocean, on the top of a mountain,” he continued. “It was incredible. And we did that every day, playing out in the [open], and they didn’t want to leave. It was, like, the best experience.”

Details about the new LP are still forthcoming; their most recent record was 2020’s critically-acclaimed The New Abnormal.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×