Less than three months ago, Lana Del Rey shared Chemtrails Over The Country Club, the singer’s seventh album. It’s a project that arrived less than two years after her sixth effort, Norman F*cking Rockwell. The way the singer tells it, however, fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for her upcoming eighth album.

In fact, the full-length effort titled Blue Banisters was supposed to arrive in time for the Fourth Of July holiday, but it’s been pushed back to an unspecified release date. While the delay might be disappointing to fans, Del Rey shared a new cover art and teased an upcoming single to keep the excitement alive for Blue Banisters.

The new cover art for Blue Banisters now features an image of the singer sitting in between two dogs on a wooden deck over a white background with her name and the album’s title in black lettering. This replaces the previous cover that was much simpler compared to the more professional album artworks that could be found within her catalog. She also teased an upcoming song through a video of her singing in a room as the sun shined brightly behind her. “Album out later later… Single out soonish,” she captioned the video. “Have a good fourth x.”

As for when Blue Bannisters will arrive, that remains to be seen but for now, you can check out the new artwork and video of Del Rey singing the unreleased track above.