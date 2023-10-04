Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ This Week

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been brimming with great musical guests this year. Boygenius brought their album The Record to life in April on the late night talk show. When the WGA strike ended, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit celebrated with a beautiful performance of “When We Were Close” from Weathervanes. This week is no different; each night has a noteworthy artist to provide tunes. See who’ll be performing below.

Glen Hansard — Tuesday, October 3 On Tuesday, Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard will perform on the late night show. His new album All That Was East Is West of Me Now arrives on ANTI- later this month, and singles like “There’s No Mountain,” “Sure As The Rain,” and “The Feast Of St. John” are out now. LANY — Wednesday, October 4 On Wednesday, Los Angeles-native group LANY will take the stage. Earlier this year, they released their album, A Beautiful Blur, which had the single “Love At First Fight” “In a relationship, you learn a lot about a person from the first argument,” they said upon its release. “It’s an indicator of the relationship’s trajectory and whether it’s going to work out or not.”