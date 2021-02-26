Fans caught a bit of a new Leon Bridges on TikTok this month, as he and Keite Young debuted a cover of “Like A Ship” on the platform as part of its Black History Month program. Now, the pair have debuted the full track, and given that Bridges already has a soulful throwback sound, this cover works out fantastically. The track was originally recorded by Pastor T.L. Barrett in 1971, but Kanye West fans might recognize the tune as being sampled on The Life Of Pablo.

Bridges recorded the song as part of the Truth To Power Project, which is described on its website, “Dallas-based Eastwood Music Group has joined forces with the Dallas Mavericks and FirstCom Music UMPG to curate a ‘Soundtrack For Empowerment.’ The Truth To Power Project is a creative endeavor working to engage people with inspiring new music and multimedia content to encourage community involvement. Let’s bring truth to the light so that we can heal, grow, and prosper together. […] A percentage of the revenue generated from this project will support the next generation of emerging musicians through the Music Forward Foundation. This national nonprofit organization is dedicated to transforming young lives, inspiring careers, and championing a more inclusive music industry. ”

Young wrote on Instagram, “Thank you brother @skinwade and the @dallasmavs @mcuban and the @nba for making social justice a mission for your organizations. A VERY special thank you goes to my brother @leonbridgesofficial who answered the call with me along with the amazingly talented artist and musicians who gave of their talent and time to make this happen.”

Listen to “Like A Ship” above.