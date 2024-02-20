Today (February 20), Lightning Bug shared “December Song,” a vulnerable-but-dreamy single that serves to announce their new album, No Paradise. The song pulled inspiration from Greek mythology, as the lead singer Audrey Kang details her struggle with depression, or feeling like there’s a “deep personal winter in the midst of high summer.”

Along with the song’s release, Kang wrote, directed, and filmed the beautiful visuals on a Greek island — as the track was originally inspired by the aftermath of another trip she took.

“I’d just gotten back to New York City after spending every last droplet of energy I had on riding a motorcycle from Nayarit to NYC,” Kang added about the rest of the album’s inspiration.

“When the trip was over, I fell into the lowest low I’ve known,” she continued. “‘December Song’ was my way of giving my life some meaning again, by thinking of my sadness as part of a story, a season. In the song, I retell the myth of Persephone from the perspective of Demeter as she awaits her daughter’s return to a land made barren with grief.”

Check out “December Song” above. Below, find the tracklist and cover art for No Paradise.