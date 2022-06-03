Bikini Kill’s Erica Dawn Lyle and The Raincoats’ Vice Cooler have teamed up for their debut album that’s out today, Land Trust: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color. The projects is full of collaborations, one of the quickest but most exciting of which is “Lost In Thought,” which they made with The Linda Lindas and Bikini Kill’s Kathi Wilcox. The song runs for just about 90 seconds, but it gets a lot of rocking done in that limited window.

The Linda Lindas’ Lucia de la Garza said of crafting the tune, “We all liked the idea of a call-and-response vocal thing in the verse, which really just took after the instrumental part. It’s about feeling overwhelmed by everything bottled up in your brain and getting so lost in yourself you become unaware of your surroundings.” Bela Salazar added, “In the bridge, there’s this chaos. It’s meant to represent how sometimes there are so many ideas or thoughts or just things on your mind, which gets so busy, and it’s supposed to feel like just the right amount of too much.”

Lyle said, “When we came up with the music for this one, it just felt like a rager and it brought to mind for me the pure exuberance of The Linda Lindas, so I suggested we invite them to sing on it. I thought of asking Kathi to add bass because I just remember how much we all enjoyed playing with and being around The Linda Lindas when they opened for Bikini Kill at The Palladium in 2019. Having them on a track with Kathi also really fit with the general theme of the record we were making which was shaping up as an intergenerational lineup of lady rocker badasses.”

Watch the “Lost In Thought” video above and stream Land Trust: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color in full below.