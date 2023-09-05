Here Are Lollapalooza Berlin Set Times For 2023

The set times for Lollapalooza Berlin were announced a few weeks ago, but just in case you missed them, you can check them out below.
The two-day fest takes place this Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10, across six stages with acts like Ava Max, Zara Larsson, The Blaze, Mumford & Sons, David Guetta, Sam Fender, SDP, Macklemore, and Imagine Dragons playing the main stages. There’s also a Kidsapalooza Stage for the little ears in the audience.
If you’re planning a last-minute visit, Berlin’s official tourism website notes, “There were in the past often still remaining tickets for last-minute decisions to buy. But of course the entrance is cheaper for early bookers.”
You can see the set times for the main stages below; for more info, check out Lollapalooza’s official site for the Berlin fest, or download the app on your device’s store.
Saturday, September 9
Main Stage North
12:45 — Meute
2:15 — Moonchild Sanelly
3:45 — Ayliva
5:45 — Ava Max
7:45 — Mumford & Sons
Main Stage South
12:00 — Jesse Jo Stark
1:30 — Lauren Spencer Smith
3:00 — Mimi Webb
4:45 — Zara Larsson
6:45 — The Blaze
9:15 — David Guetta
Sunday, September 10
Main Stage North
12:45 — Lina
2:15 — Only The Poets
4:00 — Bilderbuch
6:00 — SDP
8:15 — Imagine Dragons
Main Stage South
12:00 — Lune
1:30 — Luvre47
3:00 — Chase Atlantic
5:00 — Sam Fender
7:00 — Macklemore
