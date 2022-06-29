Last night, Machine Gun Kelly took to Madison Square Garden for a massive sold-out show, but it’s what he did after that’s making headlines this morning: At an after-party, Kelly went ahead and, keeping with his signature intensity, smashed a glass on his face and mostly acted like he wasn’t bleeding fairly heavily from his head.

In a video shared on Kelly’s Instagram Story (also viewable via Page Six), Kelly, speaking to a small crowd at New York’s Catch Steak, says, “Bro, I don’t give a sh*t,” before smashing the glass on his face. He continues talking as people around him let out audible gasps. The next clips shows Kelly, with a decent amount of blood on his face and bloody napkins in his hand, singing his and Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend.” Kelly captioned the first video, “and this is when things turned…”

This all comes after Kelly’s new documentary, Life In Pink. In the film, he describes a suicide attempt, saying, “I called [Megan Fox], I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m freaking out on her and I put the shotgun in my mouth. I’m yelling on the phone and the barrel’s in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s dead silent.”