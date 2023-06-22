69 Love Songs by The Magnetic Fields is one of the most beloved indie rock records. Released in 1999, the album’s 25th anniversary is next year, and the band wants to celebrate with a string of concerts next spring.

Beginning in March of 2024 in Massachusetts, the tour will also go through New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Fransisco, ending in April. The shows will have the original lineup and will take place over two nights in order to fit in the entire tracklist. It’ll be the first time in over two decades that the record has been performed in its entirety.

Over the years, up-and-coming indie acts have paid homage to this LP. In 2018, a full cover album was released by the Pennsylvania label Living Statue Records called You Can Sing Me Anything: A Tribute To 69 Love Songs, and it featured Illuminati Hotties covering “The Way You Say Good-Night.” That same year, the Los Angeles-based trio Hundred Waters shared a rendition of “I Don’t Believe In The Sun.”

Find the full tour dates below.

03/22 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

03/23 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

04/03 — New York, NY

04/04 — New York, NY

04/05 — New York, NY

04/06 — New York, NY

04/19 — Chicago, IL

04/20 — Chicago, IL

04/23 — Los Angeles, CA

04/24 — Los Angeles, CA

04/26 — San Francisco, CA

04/27 — San Francisco, CA